Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Simon Stone profoundly relocates Chekhov’s comedy of class and decline to contemporary Seoul.
No playwright has captured the struggles of a society in transition more wittily or movingly than Anton Chekhov. A physician by trade, the Russian dramatist, who was born just a year before serfdom was abolished there, examined his country’s troubled soul as industrialization reshaped its economy and social order.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
No playwright has captured the struggles of a society in transition more wittily or movingly than Anton Chekhov. A physician by trade, the Russian dramatist, who was born just a year before serfdom was abolished there, examined his country’s troubled soul as industrialization reshaped its economy and social order.
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