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Economic growth is showing positive signs, even as Rome is poised this year to surpass Greece as the euro zone’s most-indebted country.
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Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is playing a steady, pragmatic hand in her quest for global peace. No, Rome isn’t abandoning its ironclad promise to boost defense spending as part of its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty. The Magic Boot’s military stands ready to defend both its borders and those of the alliance threatened by Moscow.
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Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is playing a steady, pragmatic hand in her quest for global peace. No, Rome isn’t abandoning its ironclad promise to boost defense spending as part of its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty. The Magic Boot’s military stands ready to defend both its borders and those of the alliance threatened by Moscow.
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