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TITLE: Burgeoning Burqa Ban Battle Gets Meloni Backing for Italian Schools

Italy’s prime minister is trying to fend off a new far-right party pushing stricter migration rules.

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TITLE: Burgeoning Burqa Ban Battle Gets Meloni Backing for Italian Schools

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