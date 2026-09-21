Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
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Italy’s prime minister is trying to fend off a new far-right party pushing stricter migration rules.
TITLE: Burgeoning Burqa Ban Battle Gets Meloni Backing for Italian Schools
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TITLE: Burgeoning Burqa Ban Battle Gets Meloni Backing for Italian Schools
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