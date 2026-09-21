Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The assault on a small synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, is the latest in a surge of antisemitic attacks across Canada.
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A police officer is in critical condition Monday after stopping a shooter who opened fire on an Ontario synagogue at the start of Yom Kippur services.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A police officer is in critical condition Monday after stopping a shooter who opened fire on an Ontario synagogue at the start of Yom Kippur services.
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