Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘We agreed on the importance of prioritizing vulnerable populations in the formulation of public policies, placing the poorest at the center of the budget,’ he says.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro are in a statistical tie weeks ahead of Brazil’s election that will decide if the nation will continue to be led by the left or if the right can take back power.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro are in a statistical tie weeks ahead of Brazil’s election that will decide if the nation will continue to be led by the left or if the right can take back power.
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