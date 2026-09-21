Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Top advisers within Fatah are pressuring Abu Mazen to postpone the election, a decision he’ll make only after Israelis vote, an Arab affairs watcher tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
Under pressure from donors, the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, has scheduled late fall elections, which, if they happen are likely to backfire and empower terrorists.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Under pressure from donors, the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, has scheduled late fall elections, which, if they happen are likely to backfire and empower terrorists.
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