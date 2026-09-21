Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘These animals cannot speak for themselves; we will speak for them,’ U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says.
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U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Monday praised the work of the Animal Cruelty Strike Force roundtable, which has brought together the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture to identify, refer, and prosecute animal cruelty cases at the federal level.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Monday praised the work of the Animal Cruelty Strike Force roundtable, which has brought together the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture to identify, refer, and prosecute animal cruelty cases at the federal level.
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