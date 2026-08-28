Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Judge bars as evidence the accused 9/11 plotter’s confession, reflecting what Scalia called ‘the disastrous consequences’ of granting due process protections to enemy combatants.
Published:
Updated:
As the 25th anniversary of September 11 nears, the attempt to prosecute the accused ringleader of the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is sputtering in the courts. A military judge finds that Mr. Mohammed’s confessions cannot be used against him in court, removing a critical piece of evidence prosecutors had hoped to wield. It underscores the folly of applying rules for civilian criminal prosecutions in cases involving terrorist attacks on American soil.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
As the 25th anniversary of September 11 nears, the attempt to prosecute the accused ringleader of the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is sputtering in the courts. A military judge finds that Mr. Mohammed’s confessions cannot be used against him in court, removing a critical piece of evidence prosecutors had hoped to wield. It underscores the folly of applying rules for civilian criminal prosecutions in cases involving terrorist attacks on American soil.
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