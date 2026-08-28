Is the President of the United States — America’s highest federal office — entitled to a federal forum in a criminal case brought by a state? That is the constitutional conundrum that is percolating in President Trump’s appeal of his 34 hush money convictions in the case brought by Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg. On Friday Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled — for the third time — that the doors to the federal courthouse are barred to the 47th president.