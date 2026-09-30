Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Vice President JD Vance and the Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrapped up the MAHA summit in Washington DC.
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AI in medicine will be the ultimate guard against pandemic-era civil liberties restrictions, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared at a summit for his Make America Healthy Again movement.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
AI in medicine will be the ultimate guard against pandemic-era civil liberties restrictions, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared at a summit for his Make America Healthy Again movement.
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