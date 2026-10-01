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United Arab Emirates-based airlines have, for months, ignored Israeli intelligence warnings about safety concerns involving flights out of Dubai and have operated flights to Tel Aviv.
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United Arab Emirates-based airlines have, for months, ignored Israeli intelligence warnings about safety concerns involving flights out of Dubai and have operated flights to Tel Aviv.
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