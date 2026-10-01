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Staffers at CNN are breathing “sighs of relief” that the editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, will reportedly not oversee the cable network once the merger between its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Skydance is finalized.
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Staffers at CNN are breathing “sighs of relief” that the editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, will reportedly not oversee the cable network once the merger between its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Skydance is finalized.
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