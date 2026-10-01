Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The lawsuit from Senator Marsha Blackburn is now joined by a bar complaint filed by her fellow Volunteer state senator, Bill Hagerty.
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The lawsuit brought by Senator Marsha Blackburn in a federal court in Tennessee against Special Counsel Jack Smith marks a new phase in Republican efforts to hold him accountable for his prosecutions of President Trump.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The lawsuit brought by Senator Marsha Blackburn in a federal court in Tennessee against Special Counsel Jack Smith marks a new phase in Republican efforts to hold him accountable for his prosecutions of President Trump.
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