If the Oscar hype is to be believed — and this year, given the relative paucity of strong contenders, it risks turning into the most predictable awards season fiesta in a long while — then Andrew Scott has a good chance of winning his first Academy Award for his performance as the dying actor Ian Charleson in the British film “Elsinore.” Whether or not he is successful, it’s the latest in a long line of acclaimed performances for the Irish actor that have included the lead in the World War II thriller “Pressure“, his widely praised turn in “All of Us Strangers” and revelatory stage appearances in Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Coward. And all this can, at least in part, be put down to his performance in the second series of “Fleabag” as the so-called “Hot Priest”.