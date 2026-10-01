Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Ten years ago the edgy British actress was the toast of television. But her lavish Amazon contract has so far generated a strikingly thin creative return.
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If the Oscar hype is to be believed — and this year, given the relative paucity of strong contenders, it risks turning into the most predictable awards season fiesta in a long while — then Andrew Scott has a good chance of winning his first Academy Award for his performance as the dying actor Ian Charleson in the British film “Elsinore.” Whether or not he is successful, it’s the latest in a long line of acclaimed performances for the Irish actor that have included the lead in the World War II thriller “Pressure“, his widely praised turn in “All of Us Strangers” and revelatory stage appearances in Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Coward. And all this can, at least in part, be put down to his performance in the second series of “Fleabag” as the so-called “Hot Priest”.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
If the Oscar hype is to be believed — and this year, given the relative paucity of strong contenders, it risks turning into the most predictable awards season fiesta in a long while — then Andrew Scott has a good chance of winning his first Academy Award for his performance as the dying actor Ian Charleson in the British film “Elsinore.” Whether or not he is successful, it’s the latest in a long line of acclaimed performances for the Irish actor that have included the lead in the World War II thriller “Pressure“, his widely praised turn in “All of Us Strangers” and revelatory stage appearances in Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Coward. And all this can, at least in part, be put down to his performance in the second series of “Fleabag” as the so-called “Hot Priest”.
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