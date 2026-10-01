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By MATTHEW RICE|
Rioters at the coastal city of Marseille attack firefighting sailors, smashing windows, damaging equipment, and setting a vehicle on fire.
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France is temporarily moving some high school students to online learning as authorities try to regain control of hundreds of buildings following days of riots at high schools. The expansive violence started with students complaining about decrepit conditions to a free-for-all that includes calls to “Free Palestine.”
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By DAVID MASTIO|
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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
France is temporarily moving some high school students to online learning as authorities try to regain control of hundreds of buildings following days of riots at high schools. The expansive violence started with students complaining about decrepit conditions to a free-for-all that includes calls to “Free Palestine.”
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