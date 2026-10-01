Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Pentobarbital did not kill Christa Pike, 50, who was taken to a hospital, and Governor Bill Lee has halted executions for the rest of the year.
Tennessee tried and failed Wednesday night to execute Christa Pike, who would have been the first woman put to death in the state in more than 200 years. Two doses of pentobarbital did not kill her, and she was transported to a hospital.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Tennessee tried and failed Wednesday night to execute Christa Pike, who would have been the first woman put to death in the state in more than 200 years. Two doses of pentobarbital did not kill her, and she was transported to a hospital.
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