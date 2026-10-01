Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The president’s allies pushed for a criminal investigation into Powell which ultimately went nowhere.
President Trump is renewing his call for punishment of the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, for an over-budget renovation project at the Fed’s complex at Washington. Mr. Trump says he will have the Justice Department look into the matter, but that Mr. Powell should resign regardless of the inspector general’s finding that there was no administrative wrongdoing in the project.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump is renewing his call for punishment of the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, for an over-budget renovation project at the Fed’s complex at Washington. Mr. Trump says he will have the Justice Department look into the matter, but that Mr. Powell should resign regardless of the inspector general’s finding that there was no administrative wrongdoing in the project.
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