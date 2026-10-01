Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
It’s a bad look with a month to go before midterm elections across the country.
The easiest way for families to gauge the health of the economy, I’ve always argued, is to check the daily gas price. Drivers see the 50-foot-high signs in every community in America. They stare us right in the face.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The easiest way for families to gauge the health of the economy, I’ve always argued, is to check the daily gas price. Drivers see the 50-foot-high signs in every community in America. They stare us right in the face.
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