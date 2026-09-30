Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
One senator says the inability to protect against rogue agents ‘should scare the shit outta people.’
At a hearing on “Rogue AI” agents on Wednesday, senators probed experts about how the United States can protect Americans from the risks of rapidly developing artificial intelligence technologies.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
At a hearing on “Rogue AI” agents on Wednesday, senators probed experts about how the United States can protect Americans from the risks of rapidly developing artificial intelligence technologies.
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