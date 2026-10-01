Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A CNN pollster judges that the strategy is sound, but will it be enough to blunt a Democratic wave?
Published:
Updated:
With five weeks until the midterms, the keepers of conventional wisdom are telling President Trump to focus on economic issues. Instead, he’s firing up his base with moves like sparring with the White House press pool. A CNN pollster reckons that the strategy is sound, but will it be enough to blunt a Democratic wave?
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With five weeks until the midterms, the keepers of conventional wisdom are telling President Trump to focus on economic issues. Instead, he’s firing up his base with moves like sparring with the White House press pool. A CNN pollster reckons that the strategy is sound, but will it be enough to blunt a Democratic wave?
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