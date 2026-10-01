Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Israeli premier says it is ‘too early’ to determine whether Iran was behind the attack.
TEL AVIV — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a 9/11 style attack was prevented when Israeli civilians subdued a pilot after he stabbed the captain on a plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv and attempted to crash the aircraft.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
TEL AVIV — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a 9/11 style attack was prevented when Israeli civilians subdued a pilot after he stabbed the captain on a plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv and attempted to crash the aircraft.
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