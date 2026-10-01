Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Earl Spencer sits down for a high-profile interview with legendary editor Tina Brown at an event attended by the Sun.
The brother of the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales told the legendary editor Tina Brown that his sister would have been “happy” — and presumably alive — if she had never married King Charles on a warm July day 45 years ago.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The brother of the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales told the legendary editor Tina Brown that his sister would have been “happy” — and presumably alive — if she had never married King Charles on a warm July day 45 years ago.
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