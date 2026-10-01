Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Korea’s trade minister warns, ‘We will review the Alaska LNG project under the clear principle that we will proceed only if its commercial viability is established.’
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Like the northern lights glimmering far beyond the frigid night air, the potential riches of a natural gas pipeline snaking from Alaska’s North Slope to its south-central coast has long been a vision that’s just beyond the reach of investors and developers. Now President Trump has said South Korea is going to plunge $54 billion to bring the pipeline to reality.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Like the northern lights glimmering far beyond the frigid night air, the potential riches of a natural gas pipeline snaking from Alaska’s North Slope to its south-central coast has long been a vision that’s just beyond the reach of investors and developers. Now President Trump has said South Korea is going to plunge $54 billion to bring the pipeline to reality.
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