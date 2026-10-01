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The lawsuit insists the podcaster knows the plaintiff was not involved in the shooting, but is refusing to retract her theories about his alleged involvement.
A Utah man who attended the event where Charlie Kirk was shot is suing podcaster Candace Owens for defamation, alleging she falsely linked him to the shooting.
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A Utah man who attended the event where Charlie Kirk was shot is suing podcaster Candace Owens for defamation, alleging she falsely linked him to the shooting.
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