Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The storied soccer club faces sanctions after being found guilty of a decades-long ‘sham’ to increase revenue.
An ambitious football club acquired by a fabulously wealthy foreign owner set out in a hurry to reshape the landscape of the world’s richest soccer league. To achieve its meteoric rise, however, Manchester City engaged in a sophisticated, decade-long scheme to circumvent the Premier League’s financial rules designed to keep global sports competitive, according to the findings of a landmark investigation.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
An ambitious football club acquired by a fabulously wealthy foreign owner set out in a hurry to reshape the landscape of the world’s richest soccer league. To achieve its meteoric rise, however, Manchester City engaged in a sophisticated, decade-long scheme to circumvent the Premier League’s financial rules designed to keep global sports competitive, according to the findings of a landmark investigation.
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