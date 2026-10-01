Over the past century, the apparel industry built itself on a quiet assumption: That a man’s size, once reached in adulthood, was a fixed coordinate. You found your 42R sometime in your thirties and you stayed there, give or take a holiday season, until you didn’t. The entire architecture of ready-to-wear — the size scales, the silhouettes, the design — was engineered around that assumption of stability. For most middle-aged men, the “dad bod” was accepted as inevitable. The gym and the diet were too much to sustain for men consumed by work and kids.