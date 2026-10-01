Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Britain’s ‘collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West,’ Netanyahu avers.
London’s fog seems to constantly prevent Labourites from telling a friend from foe. “We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it’s an Iranian-sponsored attack. And pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Fox News, adding, “the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West.”
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
London’s fog seems to constantly prevent Labourites from telling a friend from foe. “We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it’s an Iranian-sponsored attack. And pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Fox News, adding, “the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West.”
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