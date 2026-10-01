Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A report from the Anti-Defamation League finds ‘systemic exclusion and marginalization of Jewish and Israeli artists.’
The “systemic exclusion and marginalization of Jewish and Israeli artists across American cultural life” is the headline finding from a new Anti-Defamation League project that details a particularly baleful manifestation of antisemitism — one practiced by the mandarins of culture. The ADL’s chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, laments that “We knew the situation was bad, we just didn’t know how bad.” The report makes for harrowing reading.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The “systemic exclusion and marginalization of Jewish and Israeli artists across American cultural life” is the headline finding from a new Anti-Defamation League project that details a particularly baleful manifestation of antisemitism — one practiced by the mandarins of culture. The ADL’s chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, laments that “We knew the situation was bad, we just didn’t know how bad.” The report makes for harrowing reading.
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