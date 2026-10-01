Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The mayor’s allies are alarmed after it emerged he has sign-off on deployments of the Strategic Response Group, a task force he has committed to disbanding.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism from progressives after it emerged that he has final approval for an NYPD unit he once said “brutalized countless New Yorkers.”
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism from progressives after it emerged that he has final approval for an NYPD unit he once said “brutalized countless New Yorkers.”
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