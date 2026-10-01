Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The 37th president has many admirers among a new generation of conservatives — including Vice President JD Vance.
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President Trump’s Justice Department is reportedly looking into the conduct of a long-defunct organization — the office of special counsel that helped take down President Nixon. According to a Wall Street Journal report, senior DOJ leaders have already met with a former Nixon aide who has become a hero to a new generation of conservatives by pushing a revisionist history of the Watergate scandal.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump’s Justice Department is reportedly looking into the conduct of a long-defunct organization — the office of special counsel that helped take down President Nixon. According to a Wall Street Journal report, senior DOJ leaders have already met with a former Nixon aide who has become a hero to a new generation of conservatives by pushing a revisionist history of the Watergate scandal.
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