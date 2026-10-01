Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Picture the faculty lounge trying to build a new football stadium,’ a Wall Street Journal editorial says of the central bank’s feckless renovation project.
There hasn’t been much media to-do about this. So let me try to bring to your attention the Wall Street Journal editorial page calling for Jerome Powell to resign today.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
There hasn’t been much media to-do about this. So let me try to bring to your attention the Wall Street Journal editorial page calling for Jerome Powell to resign today.
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