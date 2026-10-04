Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Possible upset Senate wins in states as red as Kansas and Texas, as Ohio layoffs, Iowa steel plant frame furious debate about the economy.
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One month before the midterm elections, President Trump’s rhetoric at Saturday’s Ohio rally near where a Navistar truck plant announced 1,400 layoffs has voters scratching their heads. “We’ve done nothing but bring prices way down,” Trump said as polls show Americans increasingly believe the opposite.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
One month before the midterm elections, President Trump’s rhetoric at Saturday’s Ohio rally near where a Navistar truck plant announced 1,400 layoffs has voters scratching their heads. “We’ve done nothing but bring prices way down,” Trump said as polls show Americans increasingly believe the opposite.
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