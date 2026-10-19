Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A weekend of violence left thousands of businesses damaged and about a thousand police officers injured.
Among the violent rioters who have burned and looted businesses in France’s growing unrest are people carrying automatic submachine guns according to one French news outlet.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Among the violent rioters who have burned and looted businesses in France’s growing unrest are people carrying automatic submachine guns according to one French news outlet.
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