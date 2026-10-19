Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘You plundered us. Now we’re plundering you,’ some rioters exclaim, in an echo of 1960s-era unrest over Algeria.
There are imprudent words that can haunt you forever and destroy your career. Take the French minister of the interior, Laurent Nunez. On October 6, as unrest among high school students was spreading across France, he confidently told the public radio station France Inter: “We have not lost control. Losing control is when you have hordes looting shops and committing atrocities.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
There are imprudent words that can haunt you forever and destroy your career. Take the French minister of the interior, Laurent Nunez. On October 6, as unrest among high school students was spreading across France, he confidently told the public radio station France Inter: “We have not lost control. Losing control is when you have hordes looting shops and committing atrocities.”
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