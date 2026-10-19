Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
In an interview with the Sun, Democrats leader Yair Golan warns that renewed military escalation with Iran could threaten the democratic process.
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Few politicians in Israel are as divisive as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leader of the left-wing Democrats, Yair Golan, is one of them.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Few politicians in Israel are as divisive as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leader of the left-wing Democrats, Yair Golan, is one of them.
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