Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The impact of France’s fires and looting may even impact Brazil, boosting the presidential candidacy of Flavio Bolsonaro, a son of a former Army officer.
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France’s weekend riots — 1,000 policemen injured, 1,500 shops looted, and 2,400 protesters arrested — are expected to give a major boost to the law and order, anti-immigration candidacy of Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election six months from now.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
France’s weekend riots — 1,000 policemen injured, 1,500 shops looted, and 2,400 protesters arrested — are expected to give a major boost to the law and order, anti-immigration candidacy of Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election six months from now.
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