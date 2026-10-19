Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Demonstrating is a right, setting our cities ablaze is not,’ Italy’s premier avers.
When it comes to Italy’s national security and the West’s survival, Giorgia Meloni is emerging as the only adult in the room — domestically and internationally.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
When it comes to Italy’s national security and the West’s survival, Giorgia Meloni is emerging as the only adult in the room — domestically and internationally.
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