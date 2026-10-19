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By DAVID JONES|
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will serve as dean of the College of Cardinals, responsible for presiding over the next papal conclave.
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The election of Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, nicknamed “Chito,” as Dean of the College of Cardinals elevates an ally of Pope Leo XIV to one of the Vatican’s most influential positions, putting him in a prominent position should the papacy fall vacant.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The election of Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, nicknamed “Chito,” as Dean of the College of Cardinals elevates an ally of Pope Leo XIV to one of the Vatican’s most influential positions, putting him in a prominent position should the papacy fall vacant.
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