Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Turning the municipal course into a major championship venue faces residential and judicial backlash over the president’s unilateral decision-making.
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President Trump has reignited fury among Washington D.C.’s golf-loving community after announcing that his administration has finalized plans to transform the city’s historic East Potomac Golf Links into a “World Class Championship Golf Course.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump has reignited fury among Washington D.C.’s golf-loving community after announcing that his administration has finalized plans to transform the city’s historic East Potomac Golf Links into a “World Class Championship Golf Course.”
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