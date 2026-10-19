Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
New research shows that sensory nerves become more sensitive each time they encounter an allergen, helping explain why allergic reactions often multiply over time.
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Scientists have found a likely explanation for why allergies seem to grow and spread over time — and it starts in the nervous system, not just the immune system.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Scientists have found a likely explanation for why allergies seem to grow and spread over time — and it starts in the nervous system, not just the immune system.
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