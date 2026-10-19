The $250 million gift to Hebrew University from the hedge fund manager John Paulson is the largest in the 101 year-old history of the school and a landmark in the annals of Israel. Mr. Paulson declares in a statement that the gift is “meant to show support and international solidarity with Israel,” a country of which “we should all be proud.” He adds that if there were “ever a time to step up and support the country and its institutions, this would be it.”