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By DAVID JONES|
The hedge fund manager John Paulson gives a quarter of a billion dollars — after giving Harvard $400 million.
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The $250 million gift to Hebrew University from the hedge fund manager John Paulson is the largest in the 101 year-old history of the school and a landmark in the annals of Israel. Mr. Paulson declares in a statement that the gift is “meant to show support and international solidarity with Israel,” a country of which “we should all be proud.” He adds that if there were “ever a time to step up and support the country and its institutions, this would be it.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The $250 million gift to Hebrew University from the hedge fund manager John Paulson is the largest in the 101 year-old history of the school and a landmark in the annals of Israel. Mr. Paulson declares in a statement that the gift is “meant to show support and international solidarity with Israel,” a country of which “we should all be proud.” He adds that if there were “ever a time to step up and support the country and its institutions, this would be it.”
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