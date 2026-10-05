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Shortly after the Bayeux Tapestry, illustrating the Norman invasion of 1066, came to the British Museum, the Birmingham Tapestry was disclosed at a conference center at the city where the Conservatives are holding their annual meet-up this week.
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Shortly after the Bayeux Tapestry, illustrating the Norman invasion of 1066, came to the British Museum, the Birmingham Tapestry was disclosed at a conference center at the city where the Conservatives are holding their annual meet-up this week.
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