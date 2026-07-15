Britain’s Next Prime Minister Likely To Pursue a Leftist Agenda on Israel, Immigration

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The former mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, wants ‘to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government’ while Trump calls him ‘extremely liberal.’
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|