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The New York Sun
Foreign

Britain’s Next Prime Minister Likely To Pursue a Leftist Agenda on Israel, Immigration

The former mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, wants ‘to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government’ while Trump calls him ‘extremely liberal.’

Andy Burnham celebrates his victory in the Makerfield by-election on June 19, 2026 at Makerfield, England.
Andy Burnham celebrates his victory in the Makerfield by-election on June 19, 2026 at Makerfield, England. Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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