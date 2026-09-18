A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An independence-minded party that could come to power in the predominantly French-speaking province next month is already promising to hold a third secession referendum.
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Updated:
TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to tie Canada more closely to the European Union is already creating fissures within his own country, with French-speaking Quebec now demanding to be treated as a separate nation in any new relationship with the EU.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to tie Canada more closely to the European Union is already creating fissures within his own country, with French-speaking Quebec now demanding to be treated as a separate nation in any new relationship with the EU.
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