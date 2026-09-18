A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The mayor backed the checks on the campaign trail, winning the endorsement of the union, then changed his mind after taking office.
Published:
Updated:
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is in a “quagmire” of his own creation, the New York City Council said in a legal filing Thursday, after he first advocated for pay bumps for public school aides, then withdrew his support for the move, and finally failed to veto the bill when lawmakers took matters into their own hands.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is in a “quagmire” of his own creation, the New York City Council said in a legal filing Thursday, after he first advocated for pay bumps for public school aides, then withdrew his support for the move, and finally failed to veto the bill when lawmakers took matters into their own hands.
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