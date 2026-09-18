A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The FCC gives a greenlight for foreign governments to take an ownership stake in American airwaves.
The decision of the Federal Communications Commission opens the way for Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to hold as much as 100 percent of the ownership equity of the enterprise after Paramount’s intended acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery for $110 billion. There are significant conditions. The foreign investors would be barred from owning any voting equity in the merged company and from exercising any control over its operations.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The decision of the Federal Communications Commission opens the way for Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to hold as much as 100 percent of the ownership equity of the enterprise after Paramount’s intended acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery for $110 billion. There are significant conditions. The foreign investors would be barred from owning any voting equity in the merged company and from exercising any control over its operations.
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