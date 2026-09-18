A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In global race to close technology gap, Beijing uses a forgotten bit of Cold War deception to buy time.
Published:
Updated:
Americans are leading in the artificial intelligence race, a fact that will loom large when President Xi Jinping of Communist China meets with President Trump next week. Beijing’s communist system is making efforts to close the technology gap difficult; so they’re using a forgotten bit of Cold War deception to buy time.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Americans are leading in the artificial intelligence race, a fact that will loom large when President Xi Jinping of Communist China meets with President Trump next week. Beijing’s communist system is making efforts to close the technology gap difficult; so they’re using a forgotten bit of Cold War deception to buy time.
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