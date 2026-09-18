A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Comments resurfaced in which the cleric praised Osama bin Laden for ‘fighting for Islam against the Russians, Americans, and British.’
The Church of England has withdrawn an award to a Muslim cleric after his praise of Osama bin Laden was discovered.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Church of England has withdrawn an award to a Muslim cleric after his praise of Osama bin Laden was discovered.
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