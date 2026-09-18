A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One of Hollywood’s most personable stars today may be taking the anti-Israeli hostility in her stride, yet the backlash is becoming increasingly vociferous.
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In the early 2000s, before the advent of social media, a brief, bizarre rumor started up that Natalie Portman, then playing Queen Amidala in the “Star Wars” films, had been called up to do mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces. Depending on which story you read, Ms. Portman had either used her privileged celebrity status to opt out of her obligations or simply refused to return to her birth country of Israel for fear of being forcibly conscripted, akin to Goldie Hawn in the 1980 film “Private Benjamin.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
In the early 2000s, before the advent of social media, a brief, bizarre rumor started up that Natalie Portman, then playing Queen Amidala in the “Star Wars” films, had been called up to do mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces. Depending on which story you read, Ms. Portman had either used her privileged celebrity status to opt out of her obligations or simply refused to return to her birth country of Israel for fear of being forcibly conscripted, akin to Goldie Hawn in the 1980 film “Private Benjamin.”
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