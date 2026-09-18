A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The mayor’s empty endorsement follows months of antagonizing Israel’s leader, a position that Jewish New Yorkers say has left them increasingly vulnerable to attack.
Just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is throwing his support behind a “proudly Jewish” anti-Israel candidate — after vowing not to endorse the Democratic Socialist during his successful primary.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is throwing his support behind a “proudly Jewish” anti-Israel candidate — after vowing not to endorse the Democratic Socialist during his successful primary.
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